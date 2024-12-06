Zacks Research Expects Stronger Earnings for Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Viper Energy’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Shares of VNOM opened at $52.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35. Viper Energy has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $601,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Viper Energy by 627.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 67,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

