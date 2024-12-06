Zacks Research Predicts Groupon FY2024 Earnings

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Groupon in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the coupon company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Groupon’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Groupon’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The coupon company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.58. Groupon had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 91.94%. The business had revenue of $114.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GRPN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Groupon from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Groupon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

GRPN opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Groupon has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,884,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 19.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,942 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 114,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Groupon by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,612 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Groupon by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 199,751 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 30,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Groupon by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,514 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 138,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

