Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $412.94 and last traded at $410.77, with a volume of 25828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $406.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Barclays lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up previously from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.82.

The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $383.92 and a 200 day moving average of $346.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,738.33. The trade was a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

