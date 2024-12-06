ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.42 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32.70 ($0.42). 128,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 646,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.42).

ZOO Digital Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 48.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.01 million, a PE ratio of -192.35, a P/E/G ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.