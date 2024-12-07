10,000 Shares in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Acquired by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the second quarter valued at $139,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Immatics by 14.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Immatics during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Immatics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Immatics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Immatics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Immatics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Immatics Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ IMTX opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $936.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

