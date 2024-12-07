15,544 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,000. Netflix makes up 0.8% of XTX Topco Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $934.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.32 and a fifty-two week high of $935.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $788.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $707.66. The stock has a market cap of $399.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total transaction of $306,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,155 shares of company stock valued at $159,682,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $840.00 target price (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. China Renaissance started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $545.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $783.00.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

