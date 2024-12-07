20,924 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB opened at $46.27 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

