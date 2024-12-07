22,060 Shares in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,333,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the third quarter valued at about $7,726,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 25.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,712,000 after buying an additional 142,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 466.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 125,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 2,878.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 94,082 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSBC opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.84.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $243.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.81%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $39,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,508.79. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSBC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on WesBanco from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

