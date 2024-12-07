275,048 Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Purchased by Brookfield Corp ON

Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 275,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,000. Brookfield Corp ON owned approximately 0.12% of Rexford Industrial Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.2% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 754,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 82,078 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 471,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,730,000 after buying an additional 64,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,833,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,347,000 after buying an additional 401,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on REXR shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $711,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 1.9 %

REXR stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.81 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 135.77%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

