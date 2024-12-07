295,170 Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB) Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 295,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,882,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KWEB opened at $31.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.