2,973 Shares in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Purchased by Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,546,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,545,000 after purchasing an additional 179,181 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,728,000 after buying an additional 841,414 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,982,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,236,000 after acquiring an additional 619,169 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,241 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 1,557.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,834,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Talos Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,031,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43,545,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,955,177.24. This trade represents a 0.23 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TALO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Talos Energy from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Talos Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE TALO opened at $9.88 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.92.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $509.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

