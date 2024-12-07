31,300 Shares in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 2,767.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of -66.21 and a beta of -0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SMMT

Summit Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.