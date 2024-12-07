56,400 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Cadence Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $22,809,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 17,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $55.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $57.96.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

