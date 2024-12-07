A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMKBY. Wolfe Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMKBY

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMKBY opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.28. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.