Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,720 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 150,775 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $552.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.19.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 23.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.08.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

