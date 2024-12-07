Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su Sells 76,496 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.0 %

AMD stock opened at $138.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.91 billion, a PE ratio of 124.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.59.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

