Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96.70 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 97.44 ($1.24). 269,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 330,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.20 ($1.25).
Aew Uk Reit Trading Up 1.1 %
The stock has a market cap of £156.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,641.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.77, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 96.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 92.92.
Aew Uk Reit Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Aew Uk Reit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,333.33%.
Aew Uk Reit Company Profile
AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams.
