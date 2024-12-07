Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96.70 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 97.44 ($1.24). 269,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 330,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.20 ($1.25).

Aew Uk Reit Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £156.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,641.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.77, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 96.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 92.92.

Get Aew Uk Reit alerts:

Aew Uk Reit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Aew Uk Reit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,333.33%.

Aew Uk Reit Company Profile

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aew Uk Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aew Uk Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.