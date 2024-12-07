agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

AGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on agilon health from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO Steven Sell acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,102.40. The trade was a 42.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 626.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of agilon health by 406.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 17,790.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter.

AGL opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $894.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.51.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

