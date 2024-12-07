Agora (NASDAQ:API) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 973,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 870,897 shares.The stock last traded at $6.04 and had previously closed at $5.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Agora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.63 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on API
Agora Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Agora
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in API. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Agora during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agora during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agora by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in Agora by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 122,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 36,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Agora by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 52,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.
Agora Company Profile
Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Agora
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.