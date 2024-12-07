Agora (NASDAQ:API) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 973,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 870,897 shares.The stock last traded at $6.04 and had previously closed at $5.52.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Agora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.63 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $567.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in API. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Agora during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agora during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agora by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in Agora by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 122,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 36,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Agora by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 52,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

