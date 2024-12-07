Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Holdings Lowered by Brookfield Corp ON

Brookfield Corp ON lowered its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 364,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $27,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Agree Realty by 44.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 232.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.04.

Shares of ADC opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.25. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $78.39.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.61). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $154.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 167.96%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

