Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.59. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

