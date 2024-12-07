Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives $276.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $278.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Align Technology

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN stock opened at $232.35 on Friday. Align Technology has a one year low of $196.09 and a one year high of $335.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.18 and its 200 day moving average is $235.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $977.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,634,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $670,031,000 after purchasing an additional 866,663 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $137,287,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 4,391.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 488,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,879,000 after acquiring an additional 477,380 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 43.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,736,000 after purchasing an additional 367,508 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 674,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,493,000 after purchasing an additional 330,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.