Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stake Boosted by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 914.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 52.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 10.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 16.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $232.35 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.09 and a 1 year high of $335.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $977.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

