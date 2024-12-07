Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) is Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Krensavage Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the period. Alkermes accounts for about 3.9% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Alkermes worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 75,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 51.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $151,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,492.45. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $290,461.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,495. The trade was a 13.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,083. Corporate insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

