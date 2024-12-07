Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO John H. Stone Acquires 7,500 Shares

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) CEO John H. Stone bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.70 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,951,676.70. This represents a 6.64 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ALLE opened at $140.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $104.25 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.49%.

ALLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 397.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 606,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,450,000 after buying an additional 484,995 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth $666,840,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 483.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,914,000 after purchasing an additional 427,146 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Allegion by 13.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,904,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,581,000 after purchasing an additional 232,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at about $27,056,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

