Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Position Cut by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71,073 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,210,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11,433.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 135,829 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,165,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $422,148.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,357.86. This represents a 8.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 5,219 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $1,309,864.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,797,302.40. This trade represents a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,370 shares of company stock worth $2,100,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $256.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of -97.81 and a beta of 0.32. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $304.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.63.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.91 million. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. StockNews.com cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.