AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives C$38.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALA shares. ATB Capital set a C$36.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$105,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.12 per share, with a total value of C$251,719.60. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

TSE ALA opened at C$34.32 on Friday. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$26.87 and a 52-week high of C$35.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$34.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 82.07%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

