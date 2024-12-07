Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $111.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

In other news, major shareholder United Canada Council Workers sold 44,577 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,335,972.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,537,850.60. The trade was a 10.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,110.72. This trade represents a 7.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 718,890 shares of company stock worth $24,995,731 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 679.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 28.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 12.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

(Get Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.