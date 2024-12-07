Amarillo Biosciences Signs Memorandum of Understanding for Collaboration with Taiwan Tanabe Seiyaku

Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) recently entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Taiwan Tanabe Seiyaku Co., Ltd., a corporation majority-owned by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation. The MOU details a strategic partnership focused on the manufacturing and promotion of Amarillo Biosciences’ Sjögren’s syndrome drug, VELDONA®.

Get alerts:

Under the terms of the agreement, Taiwan Tanabe aims to become the exclusive marketer, manufacturer, and marketing authorization holder of VELDONA®. The parties plan to move forward with an exclusive license agreement, which will outline license fees, milestone payments, and profit-sharing arrangements, subject to VELDONA® gaining approval for a new drug application (NDA) in Taiwan.

As per the MOU provisions, Taiwan Tanabe has been granted the exclusive right of first negotiation for a period of three months from November 27, 2024, with the possibility of extension for an additional three months upon mutual agreement. It is important to note that the MOU does not impose any legally binding obligations on either party.

The collaboration between Amarillo Biosciences and Taiwan Tanabe Seiyaku aims to expedite the introduction of VELDONA® into the global market, ensuring timely access for patients. Formal agreements following the MOU will delineate the rights and responsibilities of both companies, setting the stage for future success. Amarillo Biosciences anticipates that the growing availability of VELDONA® combined with accruing clinical data will help establish the drug as a leading treatment for Sjögren’s syndrome, potentially paving the way for further developments in autoimmune diseases.

Amarillo Biosciences is committed to advancing healthcare innovation and addressing unmet medical needs. The partnership with Taiwan Tanabe marks a significant milestone in the company’s global strategy, reinforcing its dedication to developing therapeutic solutions that enhance patient lives worldwide.

The potential market impact of this collaboration is significant, with the global Sjögren’s syndrome market projected to grow substantially over the next few years. By leveraging Taiwan Tanabe’s expertise and resources, Amarillo Biosciences aims to position VELDONA® as a premier treatment option for patients, with prospects for expansion into other autoimmune conditions.

For more information on Amarillo Biosciences and its product pipeline, please visit the company’s official website. The collaboration with Taiwan Tanabe Seiyaku is expected to bolster Amarillo Biosciences’ market presence and consolidate its position as a key player in the healthcare industry.

The financial details and terms of the collaboration are still subject to further negotiation and agreement. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to closely monitor developments as the partnership progresses.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Amarillo Biosciences’s 8K filing here.

About Amarillo Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products in the United States and Asia. The company operates in three divisions: Pharmaceutical, Medical, and Consumer. The Pharmaceutical division offers low-dose non-injectable interferon (IFN) for the treatment of neoplastic, viral, and fibrotic diseases.

Featured Stories