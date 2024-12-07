Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2024

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 53.91 ($0.69), with a volume of 265879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.68).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.05. The company has a market capitalization of £164.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.82.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s payout ratio is 4,117.65%.

About Amedeo Air Four Plus

(Get Free Report)

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.