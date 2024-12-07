Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 53.91 ($0.69), with a volume of 265879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.68).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.05. The company has a market capitalization of £164.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.82.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s payout ratio is 4,117.65%.

About Amedeo Air Four Plus

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

