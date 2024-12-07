American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Barclays

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.41.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 451.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 797,738 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 653,012 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 66,249 shares of the airline’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 25,637 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 162.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 140,255 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 86,847 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in American Airlines Group by 379.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,667,539 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $5,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

