American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.360–0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.0 million-$210.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.4 million. American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOUT. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

American Outdoor Brands Price Performance

AOUT stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $13.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $41.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Equities research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

