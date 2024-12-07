Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLD. Citigroup reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NYSE:COLD opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $674.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $41,567.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,589.68. This represents a 49.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 479.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 90,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,495,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

