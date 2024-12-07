AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.6% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $191.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.03 and a 1 year high of $198.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.33.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 16,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.01, for a total value of $3,193,532.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,750,024.90. This trade represents a 24.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David F. Hermance sold 6,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $1,192,350.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,731 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,253.69. This trade represents a 14.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,660 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,141 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AMETEK from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.29.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

