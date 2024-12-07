Analysts Set AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) PT at $89.75

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of AZN opened at $68.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average is $77.17. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 320.8% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,614.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

