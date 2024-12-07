Analysts Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) PT at $229.06

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.00.
GLOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.
NYSE GLOB opened at $229.85 on Friday. Globant has a 52 week low of $151.68 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.63.
Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.
