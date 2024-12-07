Analysts Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) PT at $229.06

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.00.

GLOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 17.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $9,974,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Globant by 1,079.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLOB opened at $229.85 on Friday. Globant has a 52 week low of $151.68 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.63.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

