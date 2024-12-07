Analyzing SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH) and NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) and SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NIO and SRIVARU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NIO alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIO -33.41% -113.83% -19.82% SRIVARU N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NIO and SRIVARU, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIO 2 7 2 1 2.17 SRIVARU 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

NIO currently has a consensus price target of $5.71, indicating a potential upside of 23.86%. Given NIO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NIO is more favorable than SRIVARU.

NIO has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SRIVARU has a beta of -0.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of NIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of SRIVARU shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of SRIVARU shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NIO and SRIVARU”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIO $7.83 billion 1.01 -$2.94 billion ($1.51) -3.05 SRIVARU $40,000.00 317.41 -$11.43 million N/A N/A

SRIVARU has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NIO.

Summary

NIO beats SRIVARU on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About SRIVARU

(Get Free Report)

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.