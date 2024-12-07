Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,498,664 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 1,667,491 shares.The stock last traded at $53.30 and had previously closed at $53.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.0% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

