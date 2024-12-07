Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a payout ratio of 93.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.0%.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

