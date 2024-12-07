Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) Insider Nigel Railton Acquires 693,000 Shares

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Railton purchased 693,000 shares of Argentex Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £214,830 ($273,878.12).

Argentex Group Stock Performance

Shares of Argentex Group stock opened at GBX 31 ($0.40) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £37.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Argentex Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 26 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 95 ($1.21). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 32.92.

Argentex Group Company Profile

Argentex Group PLC provides bespoke currency risk management and payment solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers spot and forward contracts, structured solutions, and personalized hedging strategies FX capabilities primarily through traditional voice broking and online alternative banking services.

