Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Given New $27.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARQQ opened at $22.84 on Friday. Arqit Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.06% of Arqit Quantum at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

