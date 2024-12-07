ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Director Sells $203,115.00 in Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) Director Laura Shawver sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $203,115.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,257.50. This trade represents a 6.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Laura Shawver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Laura Shawver sold 97,244 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $1,318,628.64.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $14.02 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPRY shares. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair raised ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 779,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,718,000 after buying an additional 193,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after buying an additional 38,927 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after buying an additional 45,755 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 653,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after buying an additional 288,021 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Featured Articles

