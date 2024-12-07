Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.020–0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.5 million-$188.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.8 million. Asana also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.150–0.140 EPS.

Asana Trading Up 43.5 %

Asana stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $22.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 81.88% and a negative net margin of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASAN. Scotiabank upped their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Insider Activity at Asana

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,977 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $58,678.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,226.07. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $357,385.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 761,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,125,445.12. This represents a 3.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,092 shares of company stock worth $527,668 over the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

