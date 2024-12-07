Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.020–0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.5 million-$188.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.8 million. Asana also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.150–0.140 EPS.
Asana Trading Up 43.5 %
Asana stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $22.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 81.88% and a negative net margin of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASAN
Insider Activity at Asana
In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,977 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $58,678.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,226.07. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $357,385.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 761,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,125,445.12. This represents a 3.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,092 shares of company stock worth $527,668 over the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Asana
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.