Ascendiant Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Stock Price

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $8.75 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Envoy Medical in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Envoy Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COCH

Envoy Medical Price Performance

Envoy Medical Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ COCH opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. Envoy Medical has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $11.46.

(Get Free Report)

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envoy Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envoy Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.