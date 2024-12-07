Ascendiant Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Stock Price

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $8.75 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Envoy Medical in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.
