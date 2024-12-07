Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Sells 500 Shares

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $20,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $20,890. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 300 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,450.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 200 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $8,100.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 200 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $7,742.00.

AC opened at $36.17 on Friday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $768.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

