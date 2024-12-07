Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Shares Down 47.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Free Report) fell 47.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.77. 162,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,620% from the average session volume of 9,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.27% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services industry and mobility sector.

