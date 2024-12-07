Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.79, for a total transaction of $2,215,822.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,668,989.64. This represents a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.32, for a total transaction of $2,100,815.36.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.73, for a total value of $2,080,230.04.

On Monday, November 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,082.12.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total value of $1,782,974.84.

On Friday, November 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $1,770,178.56.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $1,530,466.88.

On Monday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total transaction of $1,499,310.72.

On Friday, October 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total transaction of $1,508,133.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.56, for a total value of $1,498,674.88.

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $1,527,446.64.

Atlassian Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $278.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $287.97.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 16.2% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 5.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Atlassian by 25.3% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.74.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

