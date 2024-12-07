Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 170860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

Autins Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.82 million, a P/E ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Autins Group

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, provides noise vibration and harshness insulation materials. It offers Neptune, a nonwoven microfibre material; multi-layer products; light foam; heavy layer products; foams; and fleeces, as well as DecibeX, an underlay products to reduce impact noise and improve acoustics.

