Aviva (LON:AV) Receives Top Pick Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their top pick rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 525 ($6.69) to GBX 550 ($7.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 555.67 ($7.08).

AV opened at GBX 483.60 ($6.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 474.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 482.39. The firm has a market cap of £12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,063.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 390.70 ($4.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 510.20 ($6.50).

In related news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £4,826.43 ($6,153.02). 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

