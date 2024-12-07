B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:RILYK)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

RILYK opened at $19.77 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

